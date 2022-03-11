Large donation to RNLI in memory of late wife

Eirwyn Harries and family at the New Quay RNLI Lifeboat Station ( New Quay RNLI )

A large donation of several thousand pounds has been made to New Quay RNLI by a local man and his family in memory of his late wife.

Eirwyn Harries and his family visited staff and crew at New Quay Lifeboat Station to present a cheque for £3,200 received as donations following the passing of his late wife Bessie Harries of Brynawelon, Glanrhyd in Pembrokeshire.

Visiting the station with his family Mr Harries said: “Bessie and I had recently been talking about how worthwhile a charity the RNLI is for the excellent lifesaving work they do.

“We specifically wanted the donations to go to the lifeboat station in New Quay as our son Eurig is the station’s Medical Advisor and part of the volunteer lifeboat crew for the all-weather lifeboat.

“Our great-grandson Isaac, aged six, is also desperate to join up as soon as he is 17-years-old.”

Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “We wish to give our heartfelt thanks for this kind donation from Eurig’s family.

“Eurig is an essential part of the crew and donations like this make a really difference to our lifesaving work.

“The RNLI is a charity and relies on fundraising and donations and our volunteers provide a 24 hour search and rescue service.”