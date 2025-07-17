The annual West Wales Shire Horse Society show will return to Aberaeron later this month.
The show, which attracts crowds from far and wide, will take place on Alban Square on Sunday 27 July from 11am.
This year will be the 20th anniversary of the show and organisers say that have a little something for everyone to enjoy.
Organisers said: "In addition to the beautiful shire horses there will be a vintage vehicle display, ice-cream, bouncy castle, face painting and a sweet treat van.
"We would like to say a big thank you to Ceredigion County Council for allowing us to use the field we would also like to thank everyone that has sponsored our shire horse society."
