There is just one day left to vote for projects in Gwynedd to receive police funding.
North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin, North Wales Police and North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) are asking the people of the region to help choose which local projects will receive funding through the Your Community, Your Choice initiative.
£60,000 is available to support projects that make our communities safer and more pleasant places to live, with the funding coming from the office of the PCC, as well as money and assets seized from criminals.
Want to make a difference in your area? It's simple - just vote for the projects you think will help your community the most.
The shortlisted Gwynedd initiatives are:
Bangor Cricket Club - Youth cricket training facility
Cylch Meithrin Llanllyfni - Children's outdoor learning space
Adra Tai Cyf - Youth holiday activities programme
Porthi Dre - Youth club expansion project
Snowdonia Donkeys CIC - Environmental education for youth
The shortlisted pan-North Wales projects are:
DangerPoint - Interactive safety education tours
Domestic Abuse Safety Unit - Children's domestic abuse support
Sex Education Company - Learning disability relationship education
Pen Y Bryn Outdoor Learning CIC - Addiction recovery through climbing
Other projects across North Wales have also been shortlisted.
The top three projects that receive the most votes in each county will receive a share of the funding, as well as the top three pan-North Wales projects, to a total of 21 winners. So it is important that people take time to vote for their favourite projects and to help them reach success.
Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales Andy Dunbobbin said: "These amazing projects will make a real difference to our communities. Every vote helps decide which ones get funding - so please take a moment to vote for the projects you'd like to see happen in your area.
“My newly launched Police and Crime Plan for North Wales includes supporting communities as a key priority and I am delighted that so many organisations have put themselves forward to receive funding. Whether they are successful or not, the people of North Wales all win from the work they do in our communities and neighbourhoods.”
PACT Chairman Ashley Rogers stated: "We were overwhelmed by the response to Your Community, Your Choice this year and the quality of the shortlisted projects is testament to the energy and enthusiasm we see in communities across North Wales. Your vote has the power to bring positive change to your local area and we've seen Your Community, Your Choice grants change communities year after year. Don't miss your chance to support the projects that matter most to you!"
Having celebrated a decade of funding in 2023, Your Community, Your Choice has now awarded a total of £599,924 to 193 projects across North Wales, supporting the priorities in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, which sets the priorities for police to work to in fighting crime in North Wales. The plan’s priorities are a local neighbourhood policing presence; supporting victims, communities and businesses; and a fair and effective criminal justice system.
The funding available of £60,000 is to be shared across 21 projects. Community groups in each county could apply for up to £2,500, while organisations working across three or more counties are eligible for up to £5,000.
Read more about PACT at www.pactnorthwales.co.uk