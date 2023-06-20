The last service at St John’s Church in Porthmadog will take place at 4pm on Sunday, 25 June.
St John’s was built 1873-6. The architect is not known. Local tradition suggests that it was intended to be nearer the centre of the town.
The location on a hill was inspired by the bible story of the house on the rock lasting longer than the house on the sand. The vestry was extended from 1897. The tower was added in 1898.
There were six bells originally. Two were added later to make eight.
They were installed by Warners, who also installed a carillon – a system of ropes linked to small hammers which allow one ringer to play tunes on all eight bells.
A plaque records FS Percival as the donor of the tower and the bells. The bells were restored in 1958 – for £396 16 shillings and 11 pence. The first record of the bells is of a peal rung in 1904.
The first record of the ‘Guild of Ringers’ is from 1910 – as minutes of what appears to have been the first meeting.
Peals have been rung more recently to commemorate two Porthmadog ringers who died in the Great War.
Evan John Jones was listed as “missing” from the Western Front on 3 September, 1916. Iris Percy Thomas was lost with his ship off Norway on 12 May, 1917.
John Bowers - present Tower Captain - was interviewed about this on Radio Cymru. In 2021 Radio 3 played a recording of the carillon made on a mobile telephone.
The North Wales Association of Change Bell Ringers will ring from 3pm before the final service. Anyone who has rung at St John’s is welcome to join them.
The Keltec Trust hopes to be able to help with the cost of moving the bells to Betws y Coed.
The service will give thanks and celebrate the ministry that has taken place within its walls over many years, recognising the part the church has played in the important moments of the local community.
All are very welcome to attend this final service, before the congregation moves to its new home on Porthmadog High Street.
New St John’s, at 76 High Street, a remodelled former dentist surgery, will provide a warm, comfortable space, offering worship and welcome, engaging the wider community with a vision of hope.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]