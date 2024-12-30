FORMER US President, Jimmy Carter, passed away over the weekend aged 100.
The 39th President of the United States of America served between 1977 and 1981 and later received a Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.
However, Carter, born in 1924 in Georgia, had a lifelong interest in Wales and famously visited Tregaron in 1986.
He visited the famous Soar y Mynydd chapel and some of mid Wales' best fishing spots with the renowned late angler, Moc Morgan and returned to fish with him in the 1990s.
Speaking to the Cambrian News in 2013, Moc said of his experience fishing with a former president: “I’ve had many privileges in my lifetime, but fishing with Carter is certainly one of the highlights.
“Spending time with the former president was a great experience and even though I was a nervous wreck before his visit, I have very fond memories of our time together.
"Jimmy Carter gets to fish some of the best rivers in the world, so the fact that he returned to Wales says an awful lot about what we have to offer here.
“His visit reinforced my belief that there are no boundaries within the brotherhood of anglers.
"This became very clear to me when I overheard one of the bodyguards telling their boss, ‘Leave them to it – they’re like brothers.’
“The truth is, the fish don’t care who’s on the other end holding the rod – be it a millionaire or a tramp, the fishing is exactly the same.
"One day you may be a champion, catching a boatload of fish, and the next day you could be standing on a riverbank for hours without catching a single thing.
”But that’s why I love it so much – it keeps your feet on the ground and stops you taking life for granted.”
In a later interview in 2014, Moc added that President Carter said to him in 1995 'We (Carter and his wife, Rosalynn) have never seen a more beautiful country than Wales', adding “Never have we seen people more friendly or hospitable than the Welsh who have welcomed us here.”
Moc's connection isn't the only one.
Seen above is a photo of Carter enjoying a drink in the Ram Inn in Cwmann and he also has a connection with a Ceredigion painter.
Wynne Mel gifted Carter a painting of Soar y Mynydd Chapel, which he had visited in 1986 and was quoted at the time saying that he had “never seen anything like it in all his life”.
He described the place as “the Green Desert”.
The picture was sent to Mr Carter as a memento and in appreciation of the continued value of the visit to the international awareness and the profile of the Tregaron area.
In 2013, Wyn Mel received a letter from President Carter, which said: “Thank you for the wonderful limited edition print.
“As you may know I find painting to be a very enjoyable hobby, and I appreciate you remembering me in such a thoughtful way.”