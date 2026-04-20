The family of a 19-year-old man who died in a road traffic collision in Ceredigion last month have paid tribute to him.
Lee Barber, from Aberaeron, sadly died after his vehicle was involved in a collision on the A482 between Lampeter and Ciliau Aeron on Tuesday 24 March, 2026.
Paying tribute to him, his family said: “‘There are no words that can describe the pain we are feeling as a family. The loss of our son, Lee, has devastated us and has deeply affected the whole community.
“Lee was a loving son who lived life to the fullest. He will be remembered for his kindness, his strength, and his positive attitude. He had a way of bringing people together and made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.
“We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the local community and further afield for the overwhelming support we have received. The messages, stories, memories, and photos that have been shared with us mean more than words can say.
“Our boy Lee will live on forever in our hearts and minds.
“We now kindly ask for privacy as we take time to grieve.”
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