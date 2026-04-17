Ceredigion County Council are to complete “temporary improvement works” on Aberaeron harbour to address the ongoing problem of shingle build-up.
Works are underway to dredge the Aberaeron harbour entrance, which has refilled with shingle and silt two months after workers last dredged the area in early February.
The works, which will occur between 16 and 23 April, will also involve some temporary improvements to the structure of the recently redesigned harbour, aiming to alleviate the build-up problem ahead of busy season.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson explained: “We’ll be completing some temporary improvement works to the South Pier rock groyne.
“The proposed works will increase the height of the rock groyne directly adjacent to the South Pier, alongside reprofiling of the shingle next to the Pier itself.
“These will help reduce shingle build‑up and support safer access to the harbour.
“Dredging within the harbour entrance will also maintain safe access into the harbour.”
The new coastal defences were completed in October last year, however the build-up was already visible earlier on in the construction, with silt, shingle, and sand being pushed into the narrow harbour entrance and collecting along the south pier.
This buildup grew in height and width until the entrance became all but “impassable” for vessels trying to get in and out of the harbour - the mound becoming invisible during high tide, and increasingly tricky to pass at low tide.
Ceredigion County Council acknowledged the issue by dredging the channel in early February ahead of the boats being lifted back into the harbour in late April.
However, the boats have not yet returned to the harbour, and dredging is already occurring again for the second time this year.
The council acknowledged that this is not a long-term solution, with a spokesperson stating: “We know that the ongoing shingle deposits are a concern for many people.
“Please be assured that we’re actively working with our design consultants on a sustainable long‑term solution, and we’ll continue to work closely with NRW as plans develop.
“Our main priority is keeping the harbour entrance open and safe for everyone who uses it.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding while this work takes place.”
Commenters had their say over the announced works, with one stating “you’ll be doing this every one or two months until the whole entrance is redesigned on the south side to push the shingle past the entrance”.
Another said “it should have been a sustainable design when on the drawing board”.
The coastal defence scheme cost £36m, with Welsh government footing most of the bill.
However there was a £4m overspend which Ceredigion Council are currently facing having to pay.
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