Legends back on the Traeth to boost junior football
Tuesday 26th April 2022 3:54 pm
AN afternoon of fundraising held at Porthmadog’s Traeth ground kicked off with a fun football game for the youngsters before the main event, a match between club legends and the coaches of the junior sides.
An auction and raffle were also held to raise funds for the club’s successful junior teams.
Almost £3,000 has been raised so far.
