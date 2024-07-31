The Outward Bound Centre in Aberdyfi has been looking back to understand how lessons learnt there during the Second World War are still saving lives today.
Aberdovey is the site of the original Outward Bound centre, created to train young sailors how to survive if torpedoed during the Second World War.
The ‘Jog and Dip’ technique for inexperienced merchant seamen lacking confidence is among the lessons still used to train youngsters in north Wales today.
Outward Bound has expanded from Aberdyfi to 35 countries but still keeps thousands of hand-written reports going back to the 1940s.
The Aberdyfi centre, which opened its doors in 1941, played a pivotal training role during the dark days of the Second World War.
Iain Sime, senior instructor at Aberdyfi, said: “British ships were being targeted by Hitler’s U-boats in the North Atlantic, and experienced seamen knew that if they had to abandon ship they should link arms in the water.
“But the rush to sign young men into the armed forces often meant basic instruction was missed – and tragically many new naval recruits, who were inexperienced and often lacked confidence, perished at sea due to a lack of training. So the Jog and Dip technique was created among other exercises – and it lives on to this day, as a long-held tradition of ours.
“Young people run down to the beach, link arms together in a circle, and slowly walk into water up to their waists before counting to three and dunking their heads. While it may sound a little daunting, it has become an Outward Bound tradition and collective experience, that always leads to a great deal of laughter and fun.”
Around 500 young people from across the UK will come coming to Aberdyfi’s summer camps this year, and its adventures and courses are set to take participants on a journey of self-discovery, helping youngsters to leave their comfort zones behind as they venture out to some of the country’s wildest mountains and landscapes.
Outward Bound was the brainchild of businessman and former Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Lawrence Holt, together with German educator Kurt Hahn, who was forced to flee his home country to the UK in 1933 after speaking out against Hitler.
The idea grew out of Hahn's work in the development of famous Scottish school Gordonstoun, and what is now known as the Duke of Edinburgh's Award – with the founding mission to improve survival chances of young sailors.
With financial support from the Blue Funnel Line shipping company, they created the first Outward Bound centre, taking the name from the nautical term for a ship leaving safe harbour for the open sea.
Iain added: “There’s so much at Aberdyfi that remains from the early days – we have modern dorms but the original main building is still in use, together with the old dinner bell and flagpole.
“It has a fascinating history, and it’s fitting that the original mission to help save the lives of young seamen still plays a part with what we do with youngsters to this day.”
The Aberdyfi site also keeps in a cellar thousands of hand-written reports of young people who have been put through their paces there – and former pupils still return after decades asking to see them.
Iain said: “We recently had a request from a gentleman who came back for the first time since 1958 to see his report. It wasn’t perhaps one of the most impressive but I’ve seen a lot worse from all those years ago.
“It’s clear to see why the founders first chose to locate here, as the water can be flat calm one day and Force 6 winds the next. The incredible story of Outward Bound in Aberdyfi just adds to the feel of the place.”