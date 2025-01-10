The Aberystwyth Apprentice winner is looking for new paid cake tasters.
Alana Spencer, the 2016 winner of the Apprentice TV show, has advertised for a sweet new job opportunity at her cake business, Ridiculously Rich.
The cake tester gig involves becoming one of her new live presenters for her social media channels tasting the different cakes as they come out of the oven.
Alana said: “Do you want to eat cake for a living?
“That’s right, we’re looking for people to eat cake and get paid to do so.”