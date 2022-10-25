Letter writer misquoted O’Brien on ringing

By Letter to the Editor  
Thursday 27th October 2022 6:00 am
Letter to the Editor
Letter ot the Editor (Cambrian News )

Letter to the Editor: Patrick O’Brien has responded privately to my Letter to the Editor (Cambrian News, 5 October) addressing his opinions about bird-ringing in his Frankly Speaking columns (Cambrian News, 31 August, 14 September). He has pointed out two instances where I either misquoted him or made an assumption of prior knowledge.

First, I accept that he did not directly state that the Merlins had been “killed by ringers”, he merely implied that they may have died as a result of visiting the nest. All was good when we left.

Second, I accept that I had no way of knowing if he deliberately left out pertinent facts relating to their subsequent fate.

I am more than happy to set the record straight on these two points and I apologise unreservedly. The rest of the letter however I wholeheartedly stand by.

I share Mr O’Brien’s views on many other environmental issues but on this one we disagree.

Tony Cross,

Llandrindod Wells

