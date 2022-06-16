Lib-Dems pressing for rural fuel relief

Petrol pains

£114

How much morerural households are paying intransport costs,according to DEFRA

£40

More is paid in fuelcosts by peopleliving in ruralareas per week than by those living in urban areas £100The cost of filling up a 55-litre petrol car now

£5.50

Amount of savings if there is anexpansion of the rural fuel relief duty

£2.07

savings from a cut in Value Added Tax if there is anexpansion of the rural fuel relief duty