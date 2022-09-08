Library, League and singers help Blood Bikes
Friday 9th September 2022 10:57 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Mathew Leeman from Blood Bikes Wales, far right, is pictured with Rhian Gibson, National Library, Elinor Powell, Sgarmes, Lloyd Evans, Bronglais Hospital League of Friends, Pedr ap Llwyd National Library, and members of Blood Bikes Aberystwyth
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |