Library to light up in blue for ‘rare, little known cancer’

The National Library of Wales lit up in blue. Inset: Alan Davies sadly died of mesothelioma at aged 68 ( Scott Waby/Davies family )

The National Library is to light up in blue this evening to raise awareness of a “rare and little known cancer”, thanks to the efforts of a family of a man who lost his fight with the disease.

Alan Davies, 68, sadly died of mesothelioma, a type of cancer caused by asbestos exposure, in June 2020.

As part of the Go Blue for Meso campaign, the Aberystwyth landmark will be blue today, Friday, 1 July to mark the National Campaign for Action Mesothelioma Day 2022.

Behind this is Mr Davies’ family; his daughter, Enfys Davies, encouraged the library to get involved, and Enfys’ daughter, Megan Davies Coulson, and partner, Haydn Bradley Davies, urged the same of the Welsh Government in Cardiff.

While Mr Davies was given just three months to live, the family ended up spending a full 18 months with him prior to his death: “On 1 June 2020, we lost dad. So it’s a cause close to our heart, it’s quite a rare and little known cancer. We were told it was terminal from the beginning. Until it gets to the point that it’s incurable there’s no symptoms.

“Even then it took months and months to get a diagnosis. It was no fault of Bronglais, but they had never dealt with a case of Mesothelioma before. It was quite new to them, and there’s very little support for it – it’s a little know cancer.

“It can affect the lining of the lungs or stomach. For dad, it was the stomach. He would have worked with asbestos from 16 to 18. He was 68 when he died. So it can lie dormant for many years. He was a bricklayer, so we pin point the exact moment he probably got it.”

Enfys said she has been aware of Mesothelioma UK since the death of her father, this is the first time she’s been involved with their campaigns.

“Obviously while dad was unwell, we were focused on him. He had chemotherapy to try give him some time. It was only really after he passed away, I was researching the disease to find out more about it, I came across the Mesothelioma UK on Instagram. I started following them, they do a lot of events but not many in Wales.

“Through it, I’ve built up close relationships with other people who have lost people to Mesothelioma. It’s helpful, to not feel alone.”

Enfys said Mesothelioma is currently a “little known cancer”, but that she thinks it will become more common going forward: “Obviously people don’t work with asbestos anymore, it would only be now the cancer would be awakening for people my dad’s age who would have worked with it as it can lie dormant for years.”

The campaign is dedicated, therefore, to raising awareness for the disease: “I’d like to more for the charity going forward, because they don’t get the support. For example, with my dad one of the roads we were going to go through was immunotherapy, but it’s not something that is funded by the NHS for mesothelioma.

“I’m interested in raising more awareness for them as well as funding. I know its incurable, but it’s about getting support.

“I want people to know why it’s lit up blue, to raise awareness. My dad would have been so proud. He was born in Pontrhydyfendigaid, he’s spent his life around here. He would be so chuffed and proud to see it lit up blue, not just for him but for everyone.”