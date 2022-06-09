Lifeboat rescues woman with broken arm on remote beach

A WOMAN has been rescued from a remote beach after suffering a suspected broken arm.

The woman was rescued by sea to avoid a possible wait of four hours for an ambulance.

Abersoch RNLI was called to assist the female casualty, along with Aberdaron and Abersoch Coastguard.

The volunteer RNLI crew was paged by HM Coastguard at 4.29pm on Monday, 6 June, to assist the coastguard teams at Porth Ysgo.

The Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched at 4.41pm and arrived at the scene within 12 minutes.

“The coastguard teams, who had been with the casualty at the remote Porth Ysgo for over an hour, made the decision that it would be safer to evacuate by sea rather than land due to the injuries sustained by the casualty and the difficult location,” an Abersoch RNLI spokesperson said.

“On arrival at the scene the volunteer crew helped to stabilise the casualty and transfer her onto the stretcher ready for transfer to the lifeboat which was waiting just off the shoreline.

“Due to the nature of the location with many large boulders beneath the surface it required two RNLI crew and two of the coastguard team to safely transport the casualty to the lifeboat.

“The lifeboat returned the casualty to the lifeboat station where her condition was further assessed by the volunteer crew.

“An ambulance had been requested however with a wait of potentially four hours pain relief was requested from the flank station at Pwllheli.

“The casualty was cared for at the lifeboat station in Abersoch until a friend arrived to transport her to Ysbyty Gwynedd.”