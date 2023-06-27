Ceredigion RNLI lifeguards Lowri Davies, Macsen Mather and Sam Bailey received The 2020 Alison Saunders award, and the RNLI lifeboat crew from Cardigan and New Quay lifeboats were also acknowledged for their supporting role in the rescue. This award is presented each year for a single notable rescue across the UK/Ireland. Its purpose is to recognise the skill and bravery of RNLI lifeguards. On 2 September, 2020 at Tresaith beach, the sea conditions were poor and there was a strong offshore wind. Shortly before the end of their shift, the lifeguard’s attentions were drawn to a canoe that had capsized some 800m from the shore, there were two casualties in the water.