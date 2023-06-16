A SECTION of Cardigan Bay will be closed to shipping next week as the Ministry of Defence conducts live firing out at sea.
MOD Aberporth has issued an advance warning that live firing will take place out at sea on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week (21-23 June) in the ‘Cardigan Bay danger area’ which will be cleared of shipping during the tests.
The range area will be active from 10am until 4pm on each of the days, with the area covering 13.5 nautical miles.
The danger area is used by QinetiQ who are based in Aberporth.
Announcements are made over VHF radio at the start and end of activity.
The danger area in the bay was established during the Second World War and covers 6,500 square kilometres of Cardigan Bay from sea level to unlimited height.