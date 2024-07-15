MEMBERS of Llanafan Women’s Institute have unveiled a memorial bench in memory of their president, Mary Jones, who passed away late last year.
The WI raised a total of £464.75 to purchase the bench, with a coffee morning being held at the WI Cottage at Easter to raise funds to commission a bench, which has been located in the Cottage’s front garden.
An unveiling event was held on Saturday 6 July and was very well attended by WI members, local people and Mary’s family and friends.
The galvanised, wrought iron bench was handmade by local blacksmith, Dylan Davies of Abermagwr.
After a short introduction by current President, Helen Rowe, Mary’s granddaughter, Hannah Jones, kindly agreed to release the ribbon and unveil the bench.