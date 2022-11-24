Llanbadarn Fawr prepares for Christmas light switch on

RESIDENTS in Llanbadarn Fawr will be hoping the rain stays away this evening as the village prepares to switch on its Christmas lights.

Tim Morgan, Director of Hafren Furnishers, which recently opened a new store in the former Cambrian Printers building, will have the honour of switching on the festive lights and carols will be sung by pupils from Ysgol Padarn Sant.

Mr Morgan told the Cambrian News: “Hafren Furnishers would like to thank the local community for the warm reception they have received from the community of Llanbadarn Fawr and surrounding area.

“Hafren are  looking forward to being an integral part of the community moving forward.”

Santa Claus will also be in attendance, handing out sweets and treats to children.

The light switch on ceremony begins at 6pm.

