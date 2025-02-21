A businesswoman from Llanbedr has been looking back on the success of an evening organised to help a sick child.
Sophie Collins from Studio 58 organised a charity Bingo Night at the salon in support of a local family.
In total, Studio58 Hair Salon raised £650 for the Baby Hefin fundraiser.
Hefin was born prematurely at just 13 weeks.
The salon hosted a bingo night in honour of Hefin and his parents, Lauren and Gethin, to help ease financial pressures as they prepared for their little one's journey home.
The event brought together friends, clients, and local supporters, all eager to contribute to this heartfelt cause.
Sophie said: “We are so grateful to everyone who joined us for the bingo night and donated so generously.
"Lauren and Gethin have shown so much strength, and we wanted to do something to support them during this challenging time.”
The funds raised have assisted the family with essential costs, ensuring they had everything they needed when Hefin finally was ready to come home.
“A huge thank you to everyone who participated and made this fundraiser such a success,” Sophie added.
“This event is a true testament to the kindness and generosity of our community, friends and our clients of Studio58.”
Baby Hefin is pictured at five months old, with his mother, Lauren, Sophie, the owner of Studio58 in the salon, all full of smiles and happiness.