Llanddewi Brefi village art group raises £1,045 for Ukraine appeal
Monday 2nd May 2022 5:49 am
Pat Parry (left) and Pauline Fromling (right) at the coffee morning (Unknown )
Members of the Llanddewi Brefi village art group helped organise a very successful coffee morning and bring and buy sale raising £1,045 for the Ukraine appeal.
The turnout was amazing, as were the cakes and people were very generous with their time and support. Thank you to Kate Campbell and Sharon Jennings who organised the event.
On Easter Monday members of the Llanddewi Brefi Nature Reserve Group and local residents joined together to plant two Cherry trees in the village to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and add them to her ‘Green Canopy.
The group would like to thank everyone who came along to help with the planting.
