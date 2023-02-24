Llanddewi Brefi welcomes S4C’s Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol for a special edition of the spiritual programme.
On Sunday, 5 March, to celebrate St David’s Day, the show adopts the theme of 'wnewchy pethau bychain' – do the small things – to celebrate St David’s Day.
Nia Roberts presents the programme from Llanddewi Brefi, an important and momentous place in the story and life of St David.
Nia said: “There are so many stories about St David – bits of history, folklore and legends all mixed up together.
“But we can summarise the message of our patron saint into one sentence which he uttered here in Llanddewi Brefi: ‘brothers and sisters, be joyful and keep your faith and your belief and do the small things you have seen and heard from me...’”
At the beginning of the programme, Nia finds out more about the history of St David and his links with Llanddewi Brefi from the Rev Enid Morgan who has a strong interest in the history of St David.
Nia asks Enid what she feels when she arrives at the church in Llanddewi Brefi.
“He was here,” said Enid.
“The story is so clear, there is no room for doubt. We have the history in Rhigyfarch (a former bishop of St David’s from the 11th century who wrote about the life of St David)but there are local traditions too.
“There are Christian stones here in the church and it is obvious that there is an oral folk tradition with all the folk tales – some of them true and some which are significant because they tell us about his character.”
And what about the famous legend about the land beneath St David’s feet rising as he preached to the crowd in Llanddewi Brefi?
“By turning the metaphor into a truth you lose the imagination of the story,” explained Enid. “He was a tall man and he spoke well – as if the land had risen. He was obviously a man who created a huge impression.”
So how relevant is St David to Wales today?
“St David is resurrected by different generations to answer their needs, whatever they may be,” said Enid.
And during this special programme we see several examples of how St David’s message has lasted through the centuries and is being practised in Welsh communities today.
Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol visits Ysgol Bro Preseli where the pupils help local food banks to collect goods for those in need. We hear from the children about the importance of doing small acts of kindness by bringing food into school and see them learning about the teachings of St David.
We also hear about Welsh Government’s ‘Keep Warm – Keep Well’ campaign and there will be a visit to one of the centres which is part of the scheme – the Pembrokeshire Shire Horse Farm.
The farm has opened up as a place where people can meet, have a chat and a free meal. We hear from some of those who attend the centre about the positive impact the campaign is having on their lives during a long and difficult winter.
Congregational singing comes from Capel Bwlchgwynt in Tregaron under the leadership of local musician Delyth Hopkins Evans.
There will also be a number of performances within the programme by artists including local soprano Sara Davies; Caryl Parry Jones will be singing ‘O Gymru’, a composition by her father Rhys Jones and a performance of Y Cennin Aur by Mansel Thomas recorded in St David’s Cathedral. Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol - Gŵyl Dewi is on Sunday, 5 March at 8pm.