The popular tennis courts in Llandre are to undergo a makeover after the community council secured funding.
In total, the project will cost £80,000 with money coming from the Cynnal y Cardi Community Fund, the National Lottery and community council.
Geneu’r Glyn Community Council Chair, Cllr Peter James said: “We are delighted that our hard work in accessing the available funding now puts us in a position to invest in the courts which by now are showing their age and in need of renewal.
“I’d like to thank our funding partners as well as wider organisations such as Tennis Wales and We Do Tennis who have supported our cause and provided valuable advice and guidance since the project’s inception.
“We recently safeguarded the future of the Park and Courts through a new 21 years lease with Ceredigion County Council which provides the basis to continue to invest in this important local asset which is well used by not just local residents, but the wider communities of north Ceredigion too. “
The project will involve new fencing, gates as well as the preparation of new playing surfaces and works to exterior block walls, with contractors due to begin works imminently.