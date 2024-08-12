Llandrindod Wells’ library has been put up for sale by Powys County Council.
The Grade II listed Victorian building, the Gwalia, was a former hotel before eventually becoming home to Llandrindod’s library, registration services and social care provision.
The library service will be moved, sharing the Radnorshire Museum space, a five-minute walk away.
The building has been put on the market with agents James Dean for £250,000 as part of a wider review of assets to ensure buildings are “fit-for-purpose for public, office and council functions”.
Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, Councillor Jake Berriman said: “The Gwalia is a landmark listed building situated in the heart of Llandrindod Wells, an architecturally stunning Spa town in Mid Wales.
“On a personal note, I worked in the building in the early 90’s, when I moved to the area to work in the planning department, and as such it holds many special memories for me.
“The building is in fine order, but now needs a new custodian to give it a fresh lease of life and to ensure that it makes a positive contribution to the town for another 125 years.”
Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “Our libraries and museums are trusted spaces, free to enter and open to all.
“Delivering a joint service from one building means we can provide a sustainable and long-term future for both while continuing to deliver and extend the health and wellbeing benefits that libraries and museums can offer.
“Llandrindod Library will continue to offer a good range of books in Welsh and English, digital resources, information and support around accessing council services, and Wi-Fi printing.
“Radnorshire Museum collects and cares for objects which reflect the cultural diversity and heritage of the county.
“Together the library and museum will organise and host a wide range of events and activities for all ages, from pre-school storytimes to dementia-friendly events.”
Plans to repurpose the building and secure its long-term future failed last year after being unable to find a successful partner for the project.
This is the latest move in the Sustainable Powys initiative, a plan which aims to radically address the county’s budget pressures.
Powys County Council is currently forecasting a funding shortfall, based on national fiscal analysis, of more than £9.6 million for the next financial year with that figure rising to £50.9 million or more over the next four years.