Pupils at Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul have been congratulated for today's GCSE results.
A school spokesperson said they were also proud of the work of their staff.
The spokesperson said: "Congratulations to all our pupils for their success in the GCSE examinations. We are extremely proud of the success of our pupils and the dedication and hardwork of the teachers and support staff. Many pupils will now return to study in the sixth form with others moving on to study in colleges in the local area. We wish everyone the very best."