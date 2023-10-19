A RARE apple found in only a handful of locations has been named after a Georgian mansion in the Aeron Valley.
An apple tree, found on the edge of the 200-year-old walled garden of Llanerchaeron, produces a rare fruit that is only found at six locations.
Sadly, this apple’s original name has been lost in the annals of history, so it was recently registered with the name ‘Llanerchaeron Peach’ by members of Welsh charity, Marcher Apple Network.
Currently, little is known about the origin of this special tree, but its DNA reveals that this unique variety is only found in five other locations, four in Ireland and one in Cornwall. Its new name refers to the tree at Llanerchaeron and 'Peach' due to its resemblance to the fruit’s shape and colour.
It is likely this tree was originally planted at Llanerchaeron by former gardeners who may have considered it a dessert or culinary apple.
Despite its attractive peachy colour, the Head Gardener reveals the ‘slight washing up liquid flavour’ may not be to everyone’s taste.
The garden team at Llanercharon, which is cared for by National Trust Cymru, cares for a further fifty-three varieties of heritage apple.
The grand espaliers are among the most historic apple trees in the orchard, the oldest being a majestic Bramley. Other familiar favourites growing in the orchard include Egremont Russet, Ashmead’s Kernel, and the famous Welsh Bardsey apple.
National Trust Cymru’s Head Gardener at Llanerchaeron, Alex Summers said: “It is an honour to be the custodian of such an important collection of heritage apples, and I do hope that I am able to uncover more about the true origins of this apple tree that has now been named the Llanerchaeron Peach. How and why this apple was planted at Llanerchaeron is a mystery which adds to the orchard’s rich history’.
The Walled Garden at Llanerchaeron is open Wednesday to Sunday throughout October.
This weekend, National Trust Cymru are inviting people to explore traditional orchards at their gardens and estates across Wales to mark National Apple Day on 21 October.
With heritage orchards providing vital habitats for birds, bees and butterflies, the wildlife-rich spaces also make a beautiful space to relax and explore.