A perfect spring afternoon saw members of Llanfair Art Group visit Glaslyn Osprey Centre near Tremadog.
While some concentrated on the birds clearly visible on the centre’s screens, others were tempted by the stunning mountain views, while the passing steam train offered another dimension for the artists.
The staff at the centre could not have been more helpful, supplying seating and painting water, and serving tea in real china mugs! Jack was even kind enough to deliver water to artists busy at work.
The art group members were very grateful for the hospitality and kindness shown by all staff members. A donation was made on behalf of the group.