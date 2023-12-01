The speaker at Llanfair Art Group in Gwynedd recently was Sid Stephenson.
Sid began his professional life in construction, before moving into education as a lecturer, eventually joining the staff of Cambridge University.
More recently he has worked as a writer, filmmaker and artist and today was sharing his enthusiasm for computer-generated art with the group.
