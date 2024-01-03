A LLANGWYRYFON family has donated money to two local good causes.
Following the passing of her mother, Ann Jones of Ty Cam Llangwryfon, decided to make a donation of £1,400 to two local charities, who support her mother & family over the past few months.
The causes receiving a cash boost are Blood Bikes Wales ( Aberystwyth ) & Severn Hospice at Home.
Both charities receiving £700 each.
When asked why Mrs Jones had chosed the two above charities she said: "Blood Bikes Wales' had been delivering chemotherapy and other medication to the door, for my mother, for months during her treatment.
“This was so convenient for her and us as a family as it avoided lengthy visits to Bronglais Hospital.
“We also chose to give to Severn Hospice at Home as they helped with arranging sitters for my late mother, during the night on several occasions, that enabled us as family members to have a break.
“I also benefited from both charities help when my late husband Robert’s passed away some years ago.”
Menna Manley from Severn Hospice at home said: "I was so touched to hear that the family wanted to support us in this way & I am so grateful for peoples generosity - We have been proud to be there for them twice in recent years & it is thanks to donations like this that we can contiue to support families in Ceredigion.”
Mathew Leeman for Blood bikes Wales added: “I was our pleasure to have been able to help the family in some small way, through what must have been a difficult time.
“This very kind donation from Mrs Jones, will allow us to continue doing what we do.
“Diolch yn fawr Mrs Jones."