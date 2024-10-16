The community spirit at Llangwyryfon Young Farmers Club has led to it being nominated for a national award.
Llangwyryfon YFC has reached the finals in the NFYFC Community Spirit Award 2024, which is open to all clubs across England and Wales.
Llangwyryfon is the only club in Wales to have made it to the top five.
Llangwyryfon YFC is described as the cornerstone of the community.
“Every year we organise the Christmas Tree event where every child in the village receives a gift and, in the summer, we organise a Fun Day, which includes sports, carnival and stalls,” said Eiry Williams, who was responsible for submitting the application for the awards.
“We also cut the grass in the old cemetery and we have taken over the organising of the local Sheepdog Trials.”
This year, some of the club members were responsible for securing £17,000 in funding to save the village hall, where the club meetings weekly, by installing a solar power and upgrading the heating system.
“We were fortunate to receive grant funding through Ceredigion County Council – Cynnal y Cardi, and the local Community Council,” said Heulwen Evans, one of the club members who was responsible for the application.
20 club members will travel to Birmingham at the beginning of November for the awards ceremony. The other clubs shortlisted for the award are from Kent, Shropshire and Cumbria