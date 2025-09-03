Y Ddelwedd have a busy few months ahead after winning the Battle of the Bands at this year’s National Eisteddfod.
The band comprises Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor A-level students Cian Clinc (drums), Eban Davies (rhythm guitar), Hari Emlyn (lead vocals), Enlli Jones (backing vocals), Owen Jones (lead guitar) and Isaac Parsons (bass guitar).
Isaac said: “It felt brilliant playing on the size of stage we did. The experience was the most professional setting we've played in and it was amazing being treated like professionals and getting to use professional gear. It was an exhilarating experience playing in front of a crowd of that size as well and I enjoyed the reactions we got from the audience.”
Cian added: “It meant a lot to the band to be able to win, as we didn’t expect to win at all. All of the other bands were really good at performing and provided tough competition. Playing on the Maes B stage was really fun for all of us. We had decided to go all out for the gig and had a great time performing on stage, as it was an exciting experience for us all.”
Enlli said: “The £1,000 was such a generous prize and will help us immensely as a band, to grow and share our passion with as many people as possible.
“We have decided to not split the money - instead we will put it towards an album with a record label, to let people listen to our music which has been professionally recorded. This will hopefully get us played on the radio, and into more people's playlists.
“We would like to thank the Eisteddfod for this massive and unforgettable opportunity, and we will never forget the moments that led to us having the grounds to buy an album, and in the process growing as a band and developing our individual skill.”
Hari said the band perform next at Gŵyl y Glaw in Blaenau Ffestiniog (20 September), Blaenau Ffestiniog’s CellB (6 September) and Hwyl yr Ŵyl, Pwllheli (28-30 November).
Owen said: “Our sound derives from an abundance of influences. Everyone in the group has different music tastes and this comes across in our compositions.
Eban added: “We have been given the opportunity to perform a number of times at the college during lunchtime, which gave us experience during our early days of playing in front of a live audience. We are also very grateful to Osian Jones from the college who has been very supportive, promoting the band and offering gigs.”
In five years the band would like to have enhanced their skills, adding: “We also hope to grow as a band, where people know our name when it gets mentioned, and we aim not to be limited to the North Wales area, but to play across Wales and possibly the UK.”
If you would like to study at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and open yourself up to meeting people like these band members, visit the college website: gllm.ac.uk/courses/a-levels
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.