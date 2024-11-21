Llanidloes residents are being invited to a drop-in session next week to discuss future plans to reduce flood risk and improve the environment in the Upper Severn area.
A drop-in session is being held on Tuesday 26 November at Hanging Gardens Project, Bethel St, to present the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) between 2pm and 7pm.
The SVWMS is a partnership between leading organisations, including the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Powys County Council, and Shropshire Council.
Together, they aim to reduce flood risk, enhance water management and support the natural environment across the Upper Severn region.
The aims are to slow water flow upstream, create new habitats like wetlands and reduce flood risk.
Gavin Bown, Natural Resources Wales, Head of Operations for Mid Wales said: “This is an ambitious but important project as we face a climate and nature emergency. We are seeing adverse weather events, such as flooding and periods of drought, occurring more frequently than we have experienced in recent decades.
“The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) is looking at new and innovative ways to supplement our flood risk management activities and help further address these issues through using natural flood management to reduce the risk of flood or drought by working with natural systems.
“NRW and Welsh Government are committed to the sustainable management of our natural resources. The SVWMS is a project which could provide us with additional longer-term solutions to sustainably manage water in the Severn catchment. We welcome the opportunity for communities to help inform the scheme.”
Cllr James Gibson-Watt added: “The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme is a significant opportunity to address climate impacts being experienced within our communities in Powys. We're excited to be a partner in this initiative and would encourage participation in the upcoming community events to learn more about the project and the potential opportunities it could bring.”