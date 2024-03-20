Students across Llanidloes and Machynlleth swept up multiple prizes in the latest Montgomeryshire Society art competition.
This year the annual essay and art contest saw Ysgol Uwchradd Llanidloes High School take four of the six Gwobrau Charles Churchill and Mary Valentine prizes for the Welsh/English essay or short story prize and one in the Gwobrau Clement Davies art category.
Machynlleth’s Ysgol Bro Hyddgen dominated the art category, claiming three of the six Gwobrau art prizes along with three Gwobrau Vaughan Davies awards for Welsh writing.
Among Ysgol Bro Hyddgen’s winners were Gertrude Butler’s expressionful rabbit sculpture and Maisy Sylvester’s ‘family portrait’ sketch of her collie.
Alice Groves, also from Hyddgen, won for her ‘living’ book with 3D sculpted flowers coming out of the pages.
First prizes took home a certificate and £80 cheques, with £40 cheques going to second prize winners.
Other schools competing included Newtown High School, Ysgol Uwchradd Llanfyllin/ Llanfyllin High School, and Ysgol Bro Caereinion.
Llanidloes High School winners were Gracie Stanley and Jessica Halsey in first prize for writing, with Astrid Harrop in second place and Kate Matthews claiming second prize for art.
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen's pupils were Leah Sangu winning second for the writing prize and Gwenlli Pennant-Jones and Alice Groves for second prize in Welsh writing.
First prize for art went to Gertrude Butler and Alice Groves again from Hyddgen and Maisy Sylvester in second place.
Prompts were to produce a 1500-word essay or story in Welsh or English on either the pros and cons of electric vehicles in rural counties, a short comedy sketch, ‘fast fashion is bad- discuss’, ‘their face was empty of expression’, ‘the void’ or ‘the distant light’.
Prompts for the work of art were to create a non-digital artwork of either their favourite body of water, a modern stained-glass window for a local public building, a self-portrait or portrait of a family member, ‘the calm after the storm’ or the artist's own choice.
Years seven to 13 could enter the competitions.
The Montgomeryshire Society is a London-based association for people with links to Montgomeryshire, promoting a programme of social and cultural events.