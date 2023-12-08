A LLANILAR man with autism is preparing for an epic race around the world to raise money and awareness.
Soon to be 48-year-old Dean Shaw will be racing the clock around the world in the new year as he tries to fly around the globe in 80 hours or less.
Dean has suffered from autism his whole life, but only got an official diagnosis earlier this year. He believes a lack of awareness about the condition led to him suffering stigma and bullying throughout his life.
Now he wants to use his experiences as a driver to help children suffering from autism or neurodivergence. To do this, he will be leaving the UK on 2 February 2024, and flying across the globe by himself in under 80 hours.
The money he raises will be donated to AP Cymru, a charity which supports families with Neurodivergent members.
The challenge will be particularly tough for Dean, as autism makes it difficult for him to be alone, and causes him to struggle with new and changing situations. He also suffers a fear of flying, but has gradually got better at dealing with it.
“I was bullied a lot at school so I used to take my school money and catch the bus to the beach. One time I saw a huge RAF airbus fly overhead, I watched it circle back for the next eight hours. It was the first time in my life that I found myself captured by something outside of my internal bubble. I’ve loved it ever since.
“It’s funny though, I’m actually quite afraid of flying. When I was very young it was something I said I’d never do. I’ve gotten over it over time as I’ve gone travelling with my wife, and I’ve grown to love it. But it’s going to be a mammoth challenge.”
Flying across the globe is only part of Dean’s ambitions to help the neurodivergent children of the area. Half of the money he raises will be used to fund a support and social facility in Aberystwyth, where neurodiverse children can meet up, and make friends.
“What I’m trying to do is set up a facility in Aberystwyth for people who are in a similar situation to what I was as a child can associate with others in the same situation. A place where children on the neurodiversity spectrum can share experiences and make friends.”
Dean calls it Awesome Hearts, and he’s already managed to secure a venue in the Penparcau Hub where he hopes to host weekly sessions from around spring 2024.
He said: “There’s a generation of young people now who are still struggling. People with all different neurodiversities are failing to be recognised. If I could have been diagnosed as a child, I could have contributed a lot more to society if I’d had the right help.”