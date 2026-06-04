A Llanilar man has raised over £2,000 by running the Edinburgh Marathon on one of the hottest days of the year so far.
Aled Rumble ran the marathon on 24 May in memory of his uncle, Emrys Jones, to raise money for Prostate Cymru.
The 37-year-old advisory teacher, who lives in Llanilar with his wife and two children, said Emrys was “a man who left a mark on everyone who knew him”.
Prostate cancer is something his grandfather and his uncle suffered from.
“Unfortunately, I lost my uncle Emrys Jones to prostate cancer in June 2025, aged 62,” Aled recalls.
“I was close to Emrys, who lived next door to me throughout my childhood.
“Just before we lost Emrys I decided to sign up for the marathon to raise money and awareness.
Aled’s children Harri and Casi took part in mini marathons too.
Commenting afterwards, Aled said: “Running 700 miles combined during training gave me the running bug and I am planning some more runs in the upcoming months for my mental and physical health.
“The Edinburgh Marathon on 24 May was one of the hottest days of the year during the May heatwave.
“I trained in wind, rain and even snow but wasn’t prepared for that heat. It was tough so a target time of 3 hours 45 quickly went out of the window.
“The priority was getting around which, thankfully, I did.
“The marathon raised just over £2000.
“Harri, 7, and Casi, 4, also completed their Mini Marathon as part of the fundraising challenge.
“I’m very grateful for everyone who donated and helped raise valuable funds for a charity close to our hearts as a family.”
Prostate Cymru, is the leading UK charity working with medical professionals in the fight against all prostate diseases.
It raises awareness, promotes understanding and funds medical equipment and training for healthcare professionals.
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