“Carter had come to visit Dr Peter Bourn of Tregaron who was also a customer of ours. Dr Bourn was a health advisor to Carter’s government and a colleague in the World Health Organisation. He helped devise a crackdown on drugs in America at the time. He offered Carter some salmon and sewin fishing in the area. I wondered afterwards if Carter, with his reputation for kindness and courtesy, had persuaded his entourage to appease the stroppy chef and let the couple from Birmingham dine!”