The recent death of former US President Jimmy Carter stirred memories of meeting him for Sue Kevans.
She writes: “One day in June 1986 at the Rhos yr Hafod Inn, Llanon, I arrived for work and found the kitchen full of American policemen!
“They presented their credentials and informed me President Carter was on his way for dinner at our restaurant. You have could have knocked me down with a feather!
“I looked out the window and there were armed policemen at every junction in Cross Inn. For those that don’t know, Cross Inn was and still is very rural. The pub was frequented by locals and caravanners; the last place you’d need security!
“The policemen asked if I would ensure the restaurant was kept exclusively for Mr Carter! I said no, to their dismay, as a regular couple who caravanned in the area from Birmingham had booked! I wasn’t going to turn away my regulars!
“I guaranteed the couple were not deranged terrorists and agreed to seat them by a small partition in the restaurant to ensure Carter’s privacy. They came to terms with the arrangement and having ascertained the president would sit with his back away from the window, all seemed compliant with security procedures.
“I was sworn to secrecy about telling the couple who was dining beyond the partition, but I’m afraid I did whisper to them who was dining that night. It made their evening.
“Given the peanut farming background of Mr Carter, my waitress and I had a short discussion and thought it best not to put peanuts on the bar that evening.
“I remember meeting Carter who was very polite and unassuming. He ordered a well done sirloin steak with no pepper sauce. The security guys also dined and had gammon, egg and chips.
“Carter had come to visit Dr Peter Bourn of Tregaron who was also a customer of ours. Dr Bourn was a health advisor to Carter’s government and a colleague in the World Health Organisation. He helped devise a crackdown on drugs in America at the time. He offered Carter some salmon and sewin fishing in the area. I wondered afterwards if Carter, with his reputation for kindness and courtesy, had persuaded his entourage to appease the stroppy chef and let the couple from Birmingham dine!”