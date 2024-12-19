A house on a Ceredigion estate is once again a beacon of light along the coast road as its residents attempt to raise money for charity.
Stephen Short has gained a reputation in Llanon for putting on elaborate light displays at Christmas and Halloween – and this year is no different.
His home on the Stad Craig Du estate attracts visitors from far and wide, with his light visible as far away as Aberaeron.
This year. Stephen is hoping the festive display will help raise money collecting for Alzheimers/Dementia and the Achalasia action charity and has set up a Justgiving page.
Stephen said “My Christmas Light display is virtually up and running at the Stad Craig Ddu estate in Llanon.
“A few more bits to add still, and that will happen over the next couple of evenings.
“Delayed thanks to Storm Darragh.
“This year we are collecting for Alzheimers/Dementia and the Achalasia action charity.
Rachael lost her dearest dad earlier this year, due to these conditions, so we would like to raise funds to help with their continued research.
“Please see the above link to donate on-line or find our collection pots outside our house in the evening.
“Please come by to see us and spread the word.
“Thanks in advance.
“Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”