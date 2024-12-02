Donald Morgan owner of Blodaur Bedol florist Llanrhystud has presented a cheque for £1,000 to Esyllt Ellis Griffiths, the lady Ambassador for Ceredigion for the Ceredigion RWAS appeal.
A total of £2,700 was raised on the evening of Blodau a Chan held at Llanon village hall on 4 October as part of celebration of 20 years in business.
Donald thanks everyone who helped made the evening such a success, with special thanks to soloists Trefor Pugh, Barry Powell, and Ysgol Llangwyryfon for their performances during the evening, and to miss Anwen James, headmistress of Myfenydd School Llanrhystud for being president for the evening.
Blodaur Bedol covered all evening costs and donated £300 to funds to round up total to £3000 in memory of special people close to Donald who were supported by the chemotherapy unit, but sadly lost battle to cancer.
By doing this it allows Blodaur Bedol florist Llanrhystud to donate £2,000 to the new chemotherapy unit at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
This donation will be done shortly, when they can attend the unit and donate to the unit sister.
Thank you to everyone for your support from near and far to the evening.