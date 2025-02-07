Inspectors have praised a Llanrhystud nursery for being “dedicated to delivering consistently good quality childcare.”
Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) inspectors visited Cylch Meithrin Glan y Mor – based at Ysgol Gynradd Wirfoddol Myfenydd – in November, and in a report released this week rated the Cylch as ‘good’ for all four categories of ‘well-being’, ‘care and development’, ‘environment’, and ‘leadership and management.’
The report said that children at the Cylch are “happy, settled, and safe” and “enjoy their play and learning and develop close relationships with staff.”
“Leaders ensure the nursery is safe, secure, and well maintained,” the report said.
“Leaders provide a good range of resources and equipment that are of good quality and meet the needs of the children.
“Leaders are motivated and dedicated to delivering consistently good quality childcare.”
“Leaders and staff work closely with outside agencies to ensure the children get good quality care and support.
“Parents speak highly of the service and its staff and the care their children receive.”
The report said the nursery is “run by experienced staff who understand and implement policies and procedures effectively to promote healthy lifestyles, physical activities, safety and personal well-being.”
Staff are “positive role models” for the children, inspectors found, and “listen attentively to children’s views and respond carefully to their needs.”
“Staff interactions with children are positive and kind, and they consistently treat children with dignity and respect consistently,” inspectors added.
“Children develop close, warm relationships with staff and know the routines of the day.
“This helps them develop a sense of belonging, confidence, and self-esteem.
“Children readily seek out staff for cuddles and to play with them.”
CIW inspectors recommended that the nursery “ensures that the activity planning document always reflects children's voice and interests”, and will follow up on the recommendation at the next inspection.