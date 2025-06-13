An 82-year-old from Ffosyffin has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years after being caught drink driving.
Aeron James, of 7 Heddfan, Pen Y Bryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The court heard that the 82-year-old was stopped while he was behind the wheel of a vehicle in Church Street car park in Llanrhystud on 13 November last year.
Laboratory testing showed James had 149 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80 milligrams.
Magistrates disqualified James from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a victim fund surcharge of £48.
