Yr Eagles Llanuwchllyn is supporting the activities of community groups in a bid to tackle social isolation and support the wellbeing of locals.
Expert help and a grant from Pub is The Hub has purchased a new PA system to support both the pub’s busy calendar of social events and local groups.
Pub is The Hub helps pubs diversify to provide essential local services. It supports projects across Wales after receiving a grant of £25,000 from The Royal Countryside Fund.
Yr Eagles has always been the centre of the community and when its previous owners of 20-plus years decided to retire, the community joined together to buy the premises in 2023. The pub has now has a village store on site.
The pub is focused on being a hub that caters for all ages and backgrounds, providing them with a venue for social events. It is already the base for two choirs, two local football teams and various agricultural support groups.
The plan is to extend its support to local groups and community events to help tackle the major issues in the area of loneliness and social isolation.
A new quiz night has already been launched with plans for bingo nights, information evenings on welfare and social issues, fashion shows and talks for community groups.
Huw Antur, secretary to the community benefit society that owns the pub said: “Yr Eagles is much more than a pub. It is the only pub in the community and the hub of the local area. Llanuwchllyn is an area renowned for its community spirit but the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was terrible. The aim is to bring back community events and activities to Yr Eagles and the wider community and support the wellbeing of local residents.”
Publican Zoe Smith who runs the premises with her husband Jonathan said: “It is so important that we are somewhere that people can come to have that conversation and social interaction that is so important for health and wellbeing.”
Pub is The Hub regional advisor Malcolm Harrison added: “This pub is already having a real social impact people in the local area. These community events will be crucial in overcoming social isolation, especially in such a rural area, and will be a central hub for the region.”
If your Welsh pub could help the community by diversifying, visit www.pubisthehub.org.uk for further details or email [email protected]