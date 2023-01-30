The former assistant head teacher of Ysgol Bro Pedr and Urdd leader will be the ‘Tywysydd’ or leader for the annual Lampeter St David’s parade.
The annual parade, which will be held on Saturday 4 March, recognises Llinos Jones' considerable contribution to the education of the children of the area after having served as teacher and latterly deputy head teacher at the school for 27 years.
During that time, she has also been involved in the Sunday school work at Noddfa Chapel.
Under her headship Bro Pedr’s junior campus won both the Siarter Iaith’s Gold Medal award while the senior campus won the Silver award.
Following her many years’ service at Bro Pedr, Llinos has now been appointed by the county’s education department as Welsh language Support teacher throughout Ceredigion.
Ann Bowen Morgan, chair of the parade and Lampeter county councillor, said: ‘We are extremely glad that Llinos has accepted our invitation to lead this year’s parade.
"Her contribution to education generally as well as developing Welsh and Welsh-medium teaching at Bro Pedr has been immense.
"She has also been a mainstay of cultural activities in the area through the Urdd especially.
"The town council also thank her for the many times that she has arranged and brought children from school to entertain in the Mayor’s Tea and activities of the Young at Heart’. "
According to Llinos: ‘Mae’n anrhydedd cael fy newis; It’s a great honour to be chosen. The Parade has become an important event in the town which encourages our children and young people to value our language and culture’.
The parade starts from Bro Pedr’s senior campus at 10.50am on Saturday. 4 March and all are invited to join: school children, families, students, choirs and societies.
It will be led by Llinos as the Tywysydd, along with Mrs Helen Thomas, Lampeter’s mayor, and the town councillors, and proceed through the town terminating at the University’s Lloyd Thomas Hall, where Siani Sionc will entertain the children. Those of all ages are invited to join and celebrate our patron saint’s festival.
This year’s sponsors are the Lampeter Town Council, Cered, the County Council’s Welsh-language initiative, and the University of Wales Trinity St David.