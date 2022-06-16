Lloyds Bank staff get £1,000 to ease cost-of-living crisis
HIGH Street bank Lloyds is to hand a £1,000 bonus to most of its staff to help them cope with the soaring cost of living.
In a memo, bank bosses at Lloyds told staff they will receive the cash bonus in August, but this one-off payment will not be extended to senior management or executives.Lloyds Bank employs around 64,182 staff nationwide.
The memo to staff said: “As the rising cost of living continues to impact our people and our customers, we’ve been assessing the evolving outlook for inflation and considering how we can support you even further.
“With that in mind, I wanted to let you know we’ll be making a one-off payment of £1,000 to all our people in grades A – G which you’ll receive in your August pay.“
This support is designed to help you during these uncertain economic times and is in addition to the steps we’ve already taken to increase the support available.”
