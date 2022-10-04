Llwyn yr Eos pupils design marvellous mural
A MURAL celebrating all things Welsh and designed by pupils has been painted on the side of Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos.
The brainchild of pupils at the Penparcau school, professional mural artists, Dean Tweedy and Heather Fletcher from Marvellous Murals, helped bring the ideas to life on the side of the school building over 10 days.
After putting their design ideas forward, the children watched with fascination as the two artists painted the design, freehand, onto the wall.
The pupils also got to make their mark by each painting a daffodil at the bottom of the wall.
The mural includes local landmarks such as Pendinas, Aberystwyth Castle, Cofiwch Dryweryn wall and a red kite.
Elsewhere it features Wales football captain, Gareth Bale, a rugby ball and the national parks.
Artist Dean, who moved to Borth six years ago when he and his wife bought The Animalarium, said: "We really enjoyed creating this mural with the students. I’m still learning what it means to be Welsh, so input from the children was invaluable.
“As mural artists we travel all over the UK for projects, but it’s lovely to be able to work locally and see how our work can make a difference to this wonderful community that we live in.
“I’m hoping this artwork will last for many years, and by letting the children make their mark, it gives them ownership of the mural and makes them proud of where they live."
