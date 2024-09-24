A man from Pen Llŷn has been nominated for a prestigious award recognising the skills of minibus drivers.
Patrick McAteer, who lives in Morfa Nefyn, drives for community transport provider O Ddrws i Ddrws.
He is one of only four people from across Wales and England who have been invited to the MiDAS 30th Celebration and Award Ceremony at Aintree in October.
MiDAS is the Minibus Driver Awareness scheme, which promotes a nationally recognised standard for the assessment and training of minibus drivers.
It has been designed to enhance safe minibus driving standards and to promote the safe use of minibuses.
The 2024 MiDAS and the Driver and Organisation awards will highlight those who go above and beyond, striving for excellence and raising standards across the industry.
O Ddrws i Ddrws provides an essential community transport service for residents of Llŷn who would otherwise be isolated at home, unable to access services and facilities. It helpt to maintain the independence of the residents of the area.
MP Liz Saville Roberts said Patrick’s nomination “is testament to his years of service with O Ddrws i Ddrws and his high standard of driving, going above and beyond to ensure that those who use the service and who lack accessible travel options are provided for – extending their independence”.
She added: “The team at O Ddrws i Ddrws have been serving communities across Llŷn for over twenty years, carrying hundreds of passengers on thousands of vital journeys from accessing medical appointments to local shopping trips and school, college, and work journeys.
“Drivers such as Patrick embody all that is special about O Ddrws i Ddrws, always ready to offer a friendly ear and willing to go the extra mile to help those who rely on the service, such as taking the elderly and vulnerable to hospital appointments and social activities.
“I wish Patrick the very best at the awards. Whatever the outcome on the night, I am sure the people of Llŷn and beyond will join me in thanking Patrick for his years of dedicated service to the local community.”