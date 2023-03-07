Nia Hâf Jones, Living Seas manager at North Wales Wildlife Trust, said: “The Seagrass Ocean Rescue Project in north Wales allows us to inspire and empower communities to play an active role in seagrass restoration in north Wales. This is a really exciting time when some of the seeds that would have been collected by young people and community groups over last summer will be re-planted. It’s been incredible to see how people already involved in the programme have so quickly become confident advocates for seagrass and its conservation – and we’re only just at the beginning!”