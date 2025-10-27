Cyngor Gwynedd wants to hear about the experiences, views and wishes of those residing in the county about where and how they want to live as they get older.
The council is making plans for the accommodation needs of older people in the long term, and with this in mind is keen to find out what sort of homes local people currently live in and what their needs will be as they age.
The council also wants to know what support, services and resources people need to live comfortably into the future.
The demography of Gwynedd – like other rural counties – is changing, with a higher proportion of people over the age of 55. In addition, thanks to medical improvements and other social changes, people are generally living to be older.
Because of this, authorities such as Cyngor Gwynedd must adapt so that the needs of the population are met. This includes ensuring adequate provision of suitable accommodation, for example extra care homes, sheltered homes and adapted properties.
The questionnaire will close on 7 December and council officers will take into consideration all responses.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for the Adults, Health and Wellbeing Department, said: “Gwynedd is a good place to live and we were extremely proud when the county was acknowledged as an Age-Friendly Community by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last year.
“As our population changes, it is vital that we plan for the future, as outlined in the Council's recent ‘Llechen Lan’ (Clean Slate) report. We want to ensure that older people in Gwynedd can live comfortably, independently and safely in homes that suit their needs and in communities that support them.
“So, if you are over 55, or have views on how to improve life for older people in our communities, please complete the questionnaire.”
