Local osprey found dead on beach
An osprey, born at a local conservation centre, has been found dead on a beach in north Wales.
Hesgyn hatched in a nest at the Dyfi Osprey Project on 29 May 2019. His parents were Telyn and Monty and he was the youngest chick of a three-chick brood, along with his brother, Peris, and sister, Berthyn.
Hesgyn returned to Wales and was filmed at his ancestral nest as a two-year old in 2021.
The three-year-old osprey was found dead on Criccieth beach, and while the project said it would be “improper to speculate”, “it is quite rare for adult ospreys to be recovered having died”.
Hesgyn’s body was picked up yesterday (26 July) by the rural crime police team, and is now at the Aberystwyth forensics department.
Emyr Evans, Dyfi Projects Manager for Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We don’t know what happened to Hesgyn and it would be improper to speculate, but it is quite rare for adult ospreys to be recovered having died.
“In fact, the only other adult osprey I can think of that has been found dead in Wales is a Scottish, non-breeding male I referred to as Jimmy, (Blue CU2) in 2015. Jimmy was accidentally electrocuted on power lines near Pentrefoelas.”
He added: “Most ospreys leave the UK and make it to their wintering grounds. However, only around 35-40% make it back home as adults in future years. These are the sober facts of osprey ecology and survival.
“So it is particularly sad when a young osprey manages to navigate its way through the most dangerous first few years of life, only to be brought down at three years old with his whole life ahead of him.
“Hesgyn could have been the fourth Dyfi male to breed in Wales - alongside his full brother Dinas and half-brothers Aeron and Tegid. Another half-brother, Merin, is breeding in the Lake District, England.
“You may remember me saying many times in the past: an animal needs two things for success - good genes and good luck.
“Tragically, Hesgyn’s luck ran out this week.
“Rest in peace young man.”
The Dyfi Osprey Project has made its home on Cors Dyfi Nature Reserve since 2009, each year “learning more about these incredible birds and help to further the recovery of the Welsh osprey population”.
Hesgyn Returns Home in 2021
