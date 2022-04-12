Lockdown art inspired by area goes on display

TREMADOG artist, Russ Chester, has two major solo exhibitions in north Wales this year.

The first, in Pwllheli’s Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw, started in March and runs until 8 May. The second, in Oriel Mon, Anglesey is on later this year.

Speaking about the shows, Russ said: “I’ve been working for over three years towards the exhibitions and will have around 100 paintings of Pen Llyn, Gwynedd, Anglesey and other parts of Wales exhibited as part of the project Y daith yn fy nghalo (The journey in my heart).”

Russ, who also exhibited in the Albany Gallery in Cardiff for the first time this year added: “Since my journey to the London Welsh Contemporary Art Exhibition in March 2020 a lot of things have changed – not just for me but all of us. At the beginning of that year I had received an invite to exhibit my work in Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw in the summer of 2022. This was amazing news; coming before the journey to London to show my work I could now start to advertise and put everything in place for the next few years - but this wasn’t to be! Covid and its associated lockdowns threw a spanner in the works for everyone.

“A couple of months into the first lockdown I received the devastating news that my 2021 exhibition in Oriel Môn, Anglesey had to be postponed for another year; how was I going to sustain things financially? Then Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw decided they needed to cancel my exhibition too, but this time there was a strange little twist to it, they wanted to bring my date forward to the beginning of the year and move me from the hall into their main gallery space, The Kyffin Room.

“Suddenly I had two major exhibitions to work towards and an increased workload! What could have seemed very daunting had very quickly turned into an incredible opportunity for me, and I became determined to push towards increasingly challenging subjects - both visually and technically - and at the same time relish the whole experience.

“Painting nearly every single day for the past three years has not only tested my resolve, but also impacted on my finances and health. I’m incredibly lucky to have a very supportive wife and family, but I’ve also missed out on family trips and days out - if the sun is shining I’m painting as I need natural daylight to work with. So is it all worth it?

“Well at the time of writing that’s a question I don’t have an answer to and I think that’s why the working title of my exhibitions is The journey in my heart - Y daith yn fy nghalon. If this had been another sort of journey, my mind would have said ‘Don’t do it, it’s too much commitment and risk’, but I would have regretted it to the end of my days.”

Russ moved from the Northeast to Cwm Pennant as a teenager in the late 1970s, initially working on local farms cutting hay and silage and doing odd jobs.

“Out of simple curiosity I turned my hand to dry stone walling which eventually led to work throughout north Wales on farms, buildings and other projects, before unexpectedly turning to tree surgery,” said Russ.

“My years of working outdoors have taken me all over the Llŷn Peninsula, Anglesey, Gwynedd and most parts of Conwy. But what’s all of this got to do with art? Well, after working for 35 years ‘in’ the landscape, if I didn’t learn anything about my surroundings I must be a bit stupid! I’ve been lucky enough to see parts of Wales not many people have access to; the far corners of fields, lost little lanes, into farmyards and into people’s lives. I know the cold, I know drenching rain, I know summer heat, I know the weather, I know the seasons, I know the light, I know the trees, I know what stone looks and feels like, I Know the countryside and the lay of the land.

“This culmination of my experiences is presented in 100 paintings which explore the scenery, light, and colours I have encountered along the way - in a way that everyone can understand. While I’m determined to show people the beauty and wildness of the area, I’m also painting the working landscape that’s been shaped by farming, industry and the community, and although my paintings appear highly detailed to the casual observer, closer inspection will reveal the paint, textures and techniques that interest me as an artist.”

Starting in Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw with the scenery of Gwynedd and Pen Llŷn, Russ will open a separate exhibition at Oriel Môn (6 August - 18 September), exploring the landscapes of Anglesey, Gwynedd and other parts of Wales.

The journey in my heart is also the title of a forthcoming book, documenting all of the paintings Russ has worked on in the past three, as well as the story of how he became an artist.

A lot of Russ’ paintings are owned by people in the farming community.

“This is very important to me, and I feel greatly honoured that people who spend their working life in the countryside appreciate my work,” he added.

Russ sells his work at exhibitions and online. He also undertakes commissions; in the past month alone has received enquiries from New Zealand, Canada and Hong Kong.