Elin Vaughan Crowley, an artist with a lot of experience of leading community arts projects, helped the group to discover and illustrate the things that are valued in and around the villages of Tre Taliesin and Tre’r Ddôl. Some members of the group were excited by the walks that they were doing during the lockdown; others looked more closely at the plants and animals they encountered. Cors Fochno, the nearby raised bog area and nature reserve that stretches from the villages down to the Dyfi Estuary, soon became the focus of the art work. Elin took the individual drawings and lino prints made by members of the group and created a wonderful design with the rare Rosy Marsh Moth at its centre. The Rosy Marsh Moth loves wet areas and Cors Fochno is one of the few places in Wales where it is found. Another important feature of the textile is Irish Lady’s-tresses, an orchid first discovered in Wales on Cors Fochno in 2019.